WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department (WSPD) reports that in 2022, they saved 52 lives using Narcan during drug overdose incidents.

According to the WSPD, their Drug Addiction Recovery Team (DART) partners with the West Springfield Health Department, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Addiction Task Force, and Tapestry Health to provide assistance and resources for persons struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

The Department responded to 65 Non-Fatal Overdose events in 2022. Out of those 65 Non-Fatal Overdose events, Narcan was administered 57 times resulting in 52 lives saved.

Also in 2022, WSPD DART reported a total of 130 incidents were entered into the Critical Incident Management System (CIMS) to document overdose incidents, identify individuals at-risk of an overdose, and follow-up home visits. CIMS collects data from participating agencies across the state that report overdose incidents, at-risk referrals, behavioral health events, and follow-up home visits in real time.

After an overdose is documented in CIMS, WSPD DART and their partners conduct at home follow-up visits to provide an individual and their families with recovery support and resources.