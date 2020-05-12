West Springfield’s Annual Memorial Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield’s Annual Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

According to the town of West Springfield, the parade was originally scheduled for Monday, May 25. The decision to cancel came after community involved discussions along with the Department of Veteran Services who encouraged all events for Memorial Day to be done remotely.

Veterans Service Officer Ciollaro said the decision to cancel the parade was not easy to make. “…in response to the CDC guidelines that caution the public to continue social distance measures during the pandemic to ensure the safety of our community, we will still properly commemorate the men and women of our armed forces who fought and died for our freedoms we all hold dear,” Ciollaro said.

Instead of the original plan, the town has decided to celebrate virtually! A program will be created to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Viewers will be able to watch this year’s Memorial Day celebration on the town’s Cable Channel 15 and Facebook page on May 25.