WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Friends and family shared a special day with Alice Malone, as West Springfield’s oldest resident celebrated her 105th birthday.

Alice Malone, born in West Springfield in the year 1915, is now a resident of Heritage Hall in Agawam.

The mayor presented her a proclamation that she’s the oldest resident in the town of West Springfield, where she was born 105 years ago.

Alice, who spent her years before retirement, working at the church of the good shepherd in West Springfield, told 22News, she’s enjoyed much happiness during her life, and at 105 she’s still upbeat.

Alice shared a piece of advice on how to live such a long and happy life.

Malone told 22News, “Love your family, well everybody, you’ve got to love to have fun.”

Regardless of one’s age, we never lose the joy of opening our birthday presents with the assistance of a child. Happy 105th birthday, Alice Malone, West Springfield’s oldest resident.