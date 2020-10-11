West Springfield’s Parish Cupboard holds fundraising event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on the ability of neighborhood food pantries to provide the food distributed to hundreds of western Massachusetts families in need.

Sunday, supporters of the West Springfield’s Parish Cupboard held a fundraiser to boost support for the work done at the food pantry.

Member Chip Arnold told 22News, “The town has given us a lot of support. A lot of businesses have cannisters set up.”

It’s been nearly 35 years since the Parish Cupboard became a lifeline for families less fortunate in the West Springfield area.

In light of current events, the food pantry needs more help than ever to continue its mission.