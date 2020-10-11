West Springfield’s Parish Cupboard holds fundraising event

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on the ability of neighborhood food pantries to provide the food distributed to hundreds of western Massachusetts families in need.

Sunday, supporters of the West Springfield’s Parish Cupboard held a fundraiser to boost support for the work done at the food pantry.

Member Chip Arnold told 22News, “The town has given us a lot of support. A lot of businesses have cannisters set up.”

It’s been nearly 35 years since the Parish Cupboard became a lifeline for families less fortunate in the West Springfield area.

In light of current events, the food pantry needs more help than ever to continue its mission.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today