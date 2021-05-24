West Springfield’s Summer Concert Series to begin Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield Park and Recreation Department announced the 58th annual Summer Concert Series lineup for the Summer of 2021.

The 19 free concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere at the Morgan Road Pavilion or at the Eastern States Exposition. The Rotary Club of West Springfield will also be serving at a cash bar and the West Springfield Lions Club will have food for sale.

The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. each Thursday from May 27 to September 9. Both venues will provide free parking and plenty of room for social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and to follow safety protocols.

This year’s concert schedule can be found at the West Springfield Park and Recreation Department website, for more information on these events call (413) 263-3284.