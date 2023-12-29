INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Street Bridge that connects Indian Orchard and Ludlow will be closed for construction beginning in January.

According to the Springfield DPW, the West Street Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, January 8th. The bridge is in need of repairs and both lanes of traffic will be closed for construction to take place. It is expected to be closed for up to eight to ten weeks.

Credit: City of Springfield

Drivers are asked to use the Ludlow Avenue bridge to cross the Chicopee River until the West Street bridge reopens. Detours signs will be posted in both towns.