Western Avenue closed in Westfield Monday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Avenue will be closed between Broadway and Kensington Avenue in Westfield Monday.

Sargent Robert Saunders told 22News the roads will be closed from 7a.m to 5p.m due to construction.

Sgt. Saunders provided detour directions listed below:

Traffic coming from the Bates Road/Westfield State College and the west side of Western Avenue will be detoured down Kensington Avenue to Granville Road to Broadway and back out to Western Avenue

Traffic from the Highland School/downtown side of Western Ave looking to continue west will use the reverse route of the above.

Traffic heading west from this end can access Lloyds Hill Road northbound

Southbound traffic on Lloyds Hill Road will be detoured down Mountain View Street to Dickinson Place and out to Western Avenue. Lloyds Hill Road traffic north will not be affected

Detour signs will be in place along both routes.

