Body of missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee found Body found in a canal in Suffield, CT, identified
Western Hampden County residents dealing with ice storm aftermath

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A slushy, wintery mix covered much of the roads in western Massachusetts on Tuesday morning after Monday’s ice storm.

“This is pretty extreme. As much ice as we got,” Granville resident, Deric Solek told 22News.

Monday’s ice storm left thousands across Massachusetts without power. In western Massachusetts, more than 1,000 homes reported outages in the early morning.

Over 1,000 residents still without power across western Massachusetts

Granville and Tolland were hit the hardest with outages. At one point, more than 50 percent of homes in Granville were without power.

“[It was] Very, very intense. A lot of power, trees falling down. And power outages. You can see transformers blowing this morning. The main roads are good, the side roads are pretty bad,” Solek continued.

The storm brought an accumulation of snow, sleet, and ice. But the roads aren’t too bad. Many main roads were already clear Tuesday morning and side roads aren’t expected to take too long to clean up. 22News saw tree and road crews out clearing storm damage early in the morning.

“The snow is soft now but there’s a lot more ice on top of the hill. In the center of Granville and up in west Granville, the ice is a lot thicker on the trees,” Granville resident, Paul Falcetto who was out plowing driveways told 22News.

Some power lines in west Granville were coated with almost an inch of ice. Making some so heavy it pulled them down.

