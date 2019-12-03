Western Hills saw some of the highest snow accumulations

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents woke up to several inches of snow on the ground for the second straight day.

Whether it was shoveling or snow blowing, it took a lot of time and effort to clear all of the heavy snow from their driveways, sidewalks, and vehicles.

Russell, Chester, Blandford and Otis all reported more than a foot of snow with Montgomery reporting two feet.

The snow in Russell was thick, heavy, and wet so using a snowblower made it much easier to clear it.

“It’s something I’m used too,” Adrian Rivera of Russell told 22News. “It usually hits harder in February. That’s when the hard stuff starts coming.”

Rivera noted, “Since I’ve been living here for about 10 and a half years it comes as no shock to me.”

“I think you just come to expect it, it’s just too early for this much,” added Matthew Gelinas of Russell. “It’s nice around Christmas, but I wouldn’t mind if it just went to spring right after the holidays.”

This multi-day snowstorm spanned over three days, starting Sunday afternoon and ending Tuesday morning. Montgomery, Sunderland, Shutesbury all had two feet of snow. No western Massachusetts community reported more than that.