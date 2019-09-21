Western Mass Bhutanese Community holds celebration of culture Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Western Massachusetts Bhutanese Community held a celebration of culture Saturday afternoon.

The Bhutanese Society of Western Massachusetts was founded in 2010.

Their annual cultural festival is meant to share their unique culture with the people of Springfield. 250 people were expected at Saturday’s event.

Senior Adviser of the Bhutanese Society of Western Mass Bahuwan Gautam told 22News how important the event is for the community.

“It is really an important piece for our community. We give a platform for all dancers and artists in our community,” said Gautam. “They really need to bring those unique diversity and manners to America while they are also learning the new culture.”

The Bhutanese Society of Western Mass says their mission statement is to empower the community they serve.