Western Mass. Blizzard Hockey joins forces with Springfield Rifles

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Few sports in America are growing as quickly as women’s ice hockey.

The explosion in popularity is no more evident than right here in western Massachusetts, where the all-female Western Mass. Blizzard team has joined forces with the all-male Springfield Rifles.

The program merger is meant to provide more resources to both programs, while allowing the Blizzard more opportunity for exposure and competition to satisfy growing interest.

“I think it’s very exciting for the program and for the girls too,” Skip Welch, U14 Blizzard coach told 22News. “It will get them a lot more opportunities not only in practice and instructions but playing in different tournaments that we wouldn’t have been able to before.”

If you want to see Western Mass Blizzard in action, the U10 team will take on the Connecticut Ice Cats Saturday at Olympia Ice Center in West Side.

Puck drops at 2:50 p.m.