Western Mass cities honor residents lost during 9/11

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An eternal flame burns in West Springfield. A memorial plaque is attached to a towering monument in Westfield.

Each year on September 11th, Western Massachusetts families gather to grieve their losses of their loved ones who died during the attack on America in 2001. 22News takes us back to last September 11th, when family members gathered as they do every year on that date to remember those they lost.

Western Massachusetts has many reminders and tributes to the people lost on September 11th, 2001. On the West Springfield town Common, an eternal flame honors the memory of West Side native Melissa Harrington Hughes.

That fateful day was the beginning of a life-long living nightmare for her dad, Bob Harrington. His last memories of her are pleasant memories, as he put it, if you close your eyes you can see her.

“She flew in Monday night and didn’t make it the next day. She was in the North tower. Anyone above the hit line, no one got out, all the stairwells were blown out,” said Harrington.

Not many miles away on North Elm Street in Westfield, those left behind by three other 9/11 victims place a wreath at the monument bearing the names of Tara Creamer, Brian Murphy, and Daniel Trant. Creamer was aboard one of the four ill-fated flights that day.

“I think about Tara, I think about all the poor people who suffered that day,” said James Shea, Creamer’s dad.

“It’s a trying time. Losing Danny at the World Trade Center was heartbreaking and it never goes away,” Trant’s mom, Mary, said.

Murphy’s sister said, “It’s always a bittersweet day, because it’s wonderful the community comes together and honors Brian and Tara and Danny, but we wish we didn’t have to be here for this reason.”

Another year has gone by. And loved ones will gather once again on September 11th, 2019, to remember and pay tribute to those they lost 18-years ago.