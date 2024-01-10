SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New research shows that intersections continue to be a hot spot for crashes across the state, especially right here in western Massachusetts.

Springfield ranks as one of the top communities for dangerous intersections in the commonwealth, and 22News spoke with city officials who said that many projects are underway to address this problem.

“Intersections are actually the most dangerous place on the road,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “Every year about a quarter of all traffic fatalities and about a half of all traffic injuries in this country are attributed to intersections.” And its also a growing hazard for drivers and pedestrians here in Massachusetts.

Springfield, Chicopee, Granby, and Holyoke make the top 10 for most unsafe intersections in the state, according to MassDOT data. Dense city population, speeding, and distracted driving are all contributing factors to those crashes.

Schieldrop adds, “It’s really important for when we are thinking about how we design our roadways to accommodate the fact that people are going to be crossing paths people may not be paying full attention.”

The X intersection on Sumner Avenue is considered a dangerous intersection in the city of Springfield. City officials are hoping to change that, utilizing $18 million awarded from the Federal Highway Administration, to address 15 dangerous intersections throughout the city.

Chris Cignoli, Director of Springfield DPW, told 22News, “A road, like State Street, the idea of designing a roadway like that 15-20 years ago was, ‘How can a car get as quickly as possible from point A to point B.’ Now it’s ‘How can that car traverse that same thing, as safely as possible.”

Cignoli says the city has been studying these intersections to find ways to improve safety for all who use the road and are currently in the design phase. As for the X intersection, improvements will include more pedestrian crossing as well as pedestrian signaling.