SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Mass Founders Network celebrated fifteen western Massachusetts business startups Tuesday.

The Western Mass Founders Network held its first demo day Tuesday evening with participating startups representing the organization’s peer mentoring program.

“The entrepreneurs who have been participating in this program have been meeting in pairs at around table on a monthly basis and we have connected them with mentors of experts that have really been able to help them launch their businesses. These are already established businesses that are trying to take their business to the next level in Western Mass,” said Ross Gibaldi, Executive Director of Valley Venture Mentors.

The event included pitches from startups, a business showcase, and networking opportunities for the community and investors.

