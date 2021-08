WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Home and Garden Show will continue through the day on Saturday, but will be closed on Sunday, due to the threat posed by Hurricane Henri.

The Eastern States Exposition announced that the Home Show will remain open through 9:00 P.M. Saturday, and the Eastern States Farmers Market will be open through 6:00 P.M.

The Sam Adams Beer Garden at the Eastern States Exposition will be closed Saturday night due to the coming storm.