Western Mass Model A Restorers Club donates dozens to ‘Toys for Tots’ drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large and unique group came by to the 22News station Saturday to donate toys to our ‘toys for tots’ drive.

All of the members of the “Western Massachusetts ‘Model A’ Ford Restorers Club” donated dozens of toys.

They’ve donated to our toy drive for almost a decade.

One member said he’s always wanted to donate and once his children were too old he wanted to focus on other children having a happy holiday.

“I’ve been doing it for nine years. And we’ve been told all the way along the line we are the single largest contributor to toys for tots as a group,” said Gajewski.

Ed and his wife schedule the group’s toy run every year and gather as many members as possible.

The ‘Model A’ Restorers Club of Massachusetts started in 1956, they help in the preservation and restoration of the ‘Model A’ Ford.