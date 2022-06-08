WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A night of dancing and dining has left a group of cancer survivors feeling joyful and appreciative.

The 7th annual western Mass Mom Prom was held earlier this year on April 2nd. The event was created back in 2014 as a way of raising money to support local women in need. This year, the western Mass Mom Prom raised enough money to donate $20,000 to the CHD’s Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield. The funds will be used to support programming at the Cancer House of Hope.

At a recent donor thank-you celebration, Cancer House of Hope Program Director Margaret Toomey said the donation is especially appreciated after the Mom Proms in 2020 and 2021 were canceled because of COVID. CHD President and CEO Jim Goodwin also expressed his gratitude for the gift, saying that Cancer House of Hope is entirely funded by donor contributions.

“Gifts to the Cancer House of Hope are critical—they enable CHD to use our other resources for other programs that aren’t as fortunate to benefit from the level of generosity that the Cancer House of Hope has been shown,” Goodwin said. “This donation is inspiring and incredibly impactful.”

Mom Prom chapters exist throughout the United States. The 2022 western Mass Mom Prom, which drew 276 participants, wore old prom, bridesmaid, and even wedding dresses—as well as 1950s attire and “pink ladies” garb, because the musical Grease was this year’s theme.

The 8th Annual western Mass Mom Prom will take place on April 1, 2023 with a “roaring ’20s” theme.