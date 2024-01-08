SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another powerful winter storm will be hitting western Massachusetts Tuesday and this time it is expected to bring more wind and heavy rainfall.

Just days after the first major winter storm of 2024, another is being tracked for Tuesday.

“The snow was horrible,” said Shanita Ringgold of Springfield. “Some people were helping others dig out their cars, cars have been slipping.” Utility companies, like Eversource, say they are once again gearing up for another big impact of wintry weather, and are ready to respond to any damage, that could be left in the storm’s wake across western Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s storm is projected to bring substantial rain, in addition to the heavy wet snow seen this past weekend, raising concerns about how saturated the ground will become. Experts say a very wet ground can bring down trees, causing property damage and power outages, and it can also cause flooding in your home.

A flooded basement can result in structural damage to your home’s foundation. Anthony Nelson, Owner of Priority 1 Restoration Services, says you should take these steps before the next storm, “I would clear all the snow away from gutters and downspouts. If you have a roof rake, rake the edge of the roof, just to get as much of the snow away from the property as you can. You want the water to flow accordingly, and if you start getting water coming in, be very cautious of it and call a company like ours to help you extract it.”

If your home does flood, Nelson says it’s crucial to remove as much water as soon as possible, whether it’s with a pump or by a professional. Make sure to also practice safety first, and turn off circuit breakers, or call an electrician to see if it’s safe to enter the basement for water removal, and once the water is gone, help with the drying process by using fans or industrial blowers.

Another thing to keep in mind, a flooded basement can contain bacteria that cause illness, and if mold builds up that can also make you sick.