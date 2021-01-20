Western Mass reacts to Biden inauguration

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden has already begun working on a number of issues, vowing to heal a deeply divided nation throughout the next four years of his presidency.

The main theme of his inaugural speech was unity. Biden also hopes to tackle COVID-19 and provide relief to struggling Americans.

Repair, restore, heal, and build were the words promised to Americans by President Joe Biden.

According to local residents, the pandemic and uniting the nation are only a few of the issues that need to be addressed during this new term. Western Massachusetts residents want to see a change in racism and social injustice.

“Things to be looked at on a fair scale not be slanted or privileged for different people. just for equality for equal opportunity for everyone,” David Thompson of West Springfield said.

Biden also spoke of fighting violence, extremism, disease and joblessness. People in Massachusetts said not only are those words hopefully, but the new administration is inspiring.

“I think it’s great that we have a madam ice president now and I think that it’s inspiring for young women this next generation that’s coming up and so I think that in all we are going to have a great four years to see change that this country has been fighting for,” Michelle Brooks of West Springfield told 22News.

Americans are now waiting for the new administration’s response to the pandemic, after Biden announced his $1.9 trillion relief package for Americans.