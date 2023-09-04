CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Labor Day and people are outside soaking up the sun.

It’s Labor Day, the sun is shining, and it’s hot out, and some people across western Massachusetts are outside taking advantage of the beautiful weather on their day off. “We woke up in the AC, seen it was hot out and I was like what a perfect day to come down to Chicopee State Park and enjoy the water,” says Jessica Zalucki of Chicopee.

People are out at Chicopee State Park with their friends and families, having cookouts, fishing and swimming in the water. Carric Smolnik of Wilbraham, tells 22News, “We love swimming so we just figured with my wife having the day off, we would all come here. The boys like us all to be together and it’s really nice here, you got the trees and the shade, you get the beach, you get to dig and swim so it’s just a fun family time.”

And after all of the rain we got this summer, this weather allows people to fully enjoy the outdoors. The Westover Air Base in Chicopee reported that we got almost 2.93 inches of rain in August compared to 1.73 last year, which is 1.2 inches higher. But as we get closer to the end of summer, people are still trying to enjoy the outdoors as much as they can.

And if you did not get a chance to be out and about for Labor Day, it’s not too late to get out there. The weather will be in the 90’s for the rest of the week.