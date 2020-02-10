Western Mass Trump supporters travel to New Hampshire for rally

MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Several western Massachusetts residents made the trip to Manchester, New Hampshire Monday in the cold rainy weather to see President Donald Trump at his rally at Southern New Hampshire University.

Even though Trump isn’t scheduled to speak until around 7:00 p.m., people were already lining the streets well before noon. Among the crowd were Chicopee, Westfield, and Wilbraham residents.

Jolene Guzzo told 22News she wouldn’t want to spend her birthday any other way.

“It’s kind of a sign I had to be here, it’s my 45th birthday and I’m here to see our 45th president,” Guzzo said. “It’s going to be an amazing time especially since he just got acquitted. I mean, he’s going to have a lot to say.”

Jolene Guzzo from #Wilbraham is here in New Hampshire to see Trump for her 45th birthday. She says she wouldn’t want to spend it any other way. pic.twitter.com/Ga59dshXSa — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) February 10, 2020

Views from New Hampshire. About 7 hours before the president is set to arrive. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/EYAaLNGsfc — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) February 10, 2020

Monika and Mario made the trip from #Chicopee to New Hampshire to support President Trump. Rally set for this evening. pic.twitter.com/hwEQqtpcIE — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) February 10, 2020