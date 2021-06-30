Western Mass Zombies honored in Springfield for winning Mid-Atlantic title

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Mass Zombies Basketball team has returned home with some hardware!

Mayor Domenic Sarno congratulated the team Wednesday, along with owner Bill Bullock, on winning their first ever ECBL Mid-Atlantic Basketball Title. This is the team’s first ever title victory and they finished the season with a 9-3 record.

Bullock told 22News that he wants to work on getting more people to go see the Zombies play, especially since capacity restrictions have eased, “So this offseason is really going to be entrenching out to the local community and the youth hopefully finding some other businesses that want to come onboard and really help grow this brand.”

And Bullock shared some very exciting news. The Zombies will host the league’s All-Star game on July 10 at the South End Community Center in Springfield!