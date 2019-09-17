Western Massachusetts American Legion members celebrating 100 years

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Congress chartered the American Legion 100 years on Monday.

Agawam’s American Legion Post 185 filed for recognition on the same day that Congress created the American Legion on September 16, 1919.

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli issued a proclamation Monday praising the work of the “patriotic veterans organization in his community and throughout the nation.”

Mayor Sapelli told 22News, “They’ve done so much for our community, obviously do a lot for veterans, but they also do a lot for our country and our youth as well.”

Wayne Keating, Post 185’s Commander, told 22News that a young Eagle Scout helped paint the post’s tank.

“A couple of years ago had to paint the tank by an eagle scout, that’s one of the major things,” said Keating.

Agawam’s American Legion Post 185 is among the nearly 300 legion posts in Massachusetts, with a membership of thirty one thousand, some thirty-eight percent are women such as fellow Agawam Commander Jodie Pajak.

Pajak told 22News, “It’s wonderful that someone has given recognition for legionaries that have given their lives and had benefits for the families and coming home veterans.”

Some on post 185’s proudest moments come when they serve as honor guards during memorial day and veterans days observances at the Massachusetts veterans memorial cemetery and at the Veterans green.