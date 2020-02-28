Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation to hold Legislative Breakfast in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Western Mass Area Labor Federation will hold a Legislative Breakfast for labor union leaders and activists as well as elected officials and candidates for federal state and municipal office on Friday morning.

The breakfast will take place at the Caste of Knights on Memorial Drive in Chicopee from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Around 300 people have registered to attend.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the breakfast provides local unions, affiliates, and community groups with the opportunity to outline their concerns to our state and local lawmakers and legislative leaders.

According to Jeff Jones, Interim Chair of the WMALF, the breakfast will highlight a range of local and statewide labor issues, including funding for higher education, fair and responsible contracting that prioritizes local and labor diversity in hiring, immigration reform and preventing closures of health care facilities.