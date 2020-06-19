1  of  5
Western Massachusetts Black Chamber of Commerce host showcase art, protest in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Black Chamber of Commerce hosted a peaceful protest and art showcase Friday in Springfield.

Organizers from a few groups got together today to speak about the economic opportunity with black businesses in the area. Speakers talked first before the group walked from Deberry park to the city hall for the rally and art showcase.

The protest, rally, and showcase is a collaboration between the Peaceful Roots Art Protest and the black chamber of commerce. The Black Business Matters protest rally is to recognize black businesses in the area.

22News spoke with Founder and Director of Real Recognize Fake, Tiffany Allecia, who told said, “Dismantle this myth that there’s nothing in Springfield. That there are no businesses, especially black businesses or anything black to invest in. And we want for at the end of the day for you all to see without a shadow of a doubt that Springfield is full of creatives, businesses, and economic entities that need to be invested in.”

Their hopes for the next steps are to have Springfield public schools to develop curriculum around taxes and finance and economic stability.

There are currently three different categories of art being shown at the showcase in court square, visual, cosmetic, and performing arts until 7 p.m. Friday.

