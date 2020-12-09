Western Massachusetts chapter of Women to Watch recognizes Agawam shop

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A shop in Agawam was recognized on Tuesday during an event supporting local small women-run businesses in western Massachusetts.

The Women to Watch western Massachusetts chapter hosted the event at Cooper’s Gifts. It was a holiday shopping market that was free to the public but also maintaining all COVID-19 safety protocols.

People were encouraged to shop, network, and learn more about small businesses.

Carla Banas told 22News, “So anytime that we can support a local business and anything to generate cash revenue and cash flow for them is super important. We are all about shopping local and shopping small, especially during this time. So anything that we can do, even on a small scale is just going to help during this time.”

Women to Watch will be holding a Holiday Luncheon at Crestview Country Club in Agawam later this month. It will benefit the organization’s continuing education fund.