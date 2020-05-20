Western Massachusetts churches expected to hold masses this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in more than two months, western Massachusetts churches will be holding masses this weekend.

Churches will be following strict safety precautions and have to limit their capacity to 40 percent. Governor Baker announced Monday that churches and some other places of worship can open back up as part of phase 1 of its reopening plan.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Springfield has been preparing for its weekend’s masses. They taped off every other pew and set up hand sanitizer stations at each entrance. Not all churches are prepared yet to begin having massives.

The Springfield Diocese is urging parishioners to wait until their church reopens to go to mass.

“We ask them politely to wait to go to mass at their church because then we are going to get a flood of people here. With the 40 percent and the taping of our pews, it will be well less than 40 percent of occupancy of this church” said Pastor Ryan Rooney of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish.

Rooney told 22News they’ll only be able to have between 100 and 150 people attend their masses and as far as communion goes, Eucharist ministers will distribute it by hand only and at the pews to avoid close contact waiting in line.

The majority of churches in the Springfield Diocese open for mass next weekend May 30 and 31 and that includes all the parishes in Berkshire County.