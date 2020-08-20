Western Massachusetts communities voting by mail, in-person for 2020 primary

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Primary election day is fast approaching and many communities are finalizing their plans on how to count votes.

Mail-in ballots are sent to the clerk’s office and then on election night, they are given to the correct precincts to process on election day.

In Westfield, a team of two people will read the outside of the envelope for the voter’s name, check that voter off as having voted, open the envelope with the ballot down on a table, and then put the bundle of ballots through the processing machine.

Westfield City Clerk Karen Fanion told 22News that election day workers will be processing the mail-in and absentee votes all day, so the results will be in by the end of the night. As of Wednesday, Westfield received nearly 2,000 ballots back from voters.

“The primary sets who will be on the November ballot,” Fanion explained. “So if you’re supporting a candidate now, you’ve gone to support that candidate now so that they make it to the November ballot. Otherwise, if they’re not supported then they don’t even make it.”

People can still register to vote in the state primaries by this Saturday. Options include online registration before midnight, dropping off a registration application at your local city or town hall, or to do a mail-in registration.

Another option in Westfield is in-person registration on Saturday at City Hall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.