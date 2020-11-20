Western Massachusetts Council of the Boy Scouts of America honor local heroes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual event hosted by the Western Massachusetts Council of the Boy Scouts of America happened earlier Thursday evening to honor our local heroes.

The Western Massachusetts Council has combined more than half a dozen canceled fundraising events into this one unique event, due to the pandemic. They took the opportunity Thursday night to honor those that have kept us safe through their service in local communities.

The event featured an auction and raffle as well as inspiring stories from our local heroes.

“I cannot be more humbled and proud to work with such an unbelievable team and sheriff who had this vision,” said Brian Hoar, a Hampden County Sherriff’s first responder. “And again I am humbled and I am honored to have received this award. The Boy Scouts of America thank you very much.”

Reaching their goal of $15,000, that money will go towards programs and opportunities that support youth in western Massachusetts.