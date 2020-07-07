Western Massachusetts couple recognized as Foster Parents of the Year

(WWLP) – An honorary title for one Western Massachusetts couple.

Adam and Wendy Provost of Hampden County were recently named Foster Parents of the Year. They received the honor for their dedication and devoted work to raise awareness of the need that exists in the community.

Each year, this honorable title is given to foster parents of each Massachusetts county. The journey began when Wendy ran into a high school friend who was fostering a child and immediately knew she wanted to do the same.

“In society, there’s a stigma with fostering a foster child but they just have so much love to give and they just need a family that is going to give them all that love back and it’s been such an awesome experience,” said the Provosts. “Everyone says it’s hard and it is hard but you will love these kids and I promise you it is so worth it.”

Adam and Wendy hopes that this new title can allow them to become advocates for fostering.