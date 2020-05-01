Western Massachusetts Covid-19 Response Fund assisting non-profits, organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there’s an increased demand on community organizations and non-profits to provide assistance to those in need.

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts continues to make grants available.

The COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley was set up in March to provide support to non-profits and community organizations that are helping people affected by the pandemic. So far, they’ve been able to give out grants to dozens of community organizations and the program is about to get even bigger.

Vice President for Programs and Strategy at the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, Jim Ayres, told 22News, “We will be announcing a new grant to our fund, which is the the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund, which was established under the leadership of the governor.”

So far, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Fund has raised more than $4-million. Last week, the grants that were given out focused on youth isolation, hospitals and food shelters.

