SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts will be represented in the Division 1 state football championship game on Saturday, capping a truly dominant season for Springfield Central.

Central has been dominating this year, through the regular season and their playoff run to this point. They’re 10-1 on the season, averaging 51 points per game, and have outscored their opponents 571 to 150.

This all comes in defense of three consecutive state championships, but it has been a complicated couple of years. Central claimed back-to-back titles in Division three in 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic washed out the 2020 season.

Then, last season, they were rewarded for their dominance by a double-division bump, all the way up to division one. No problem for the Golden Eagles as they went out and won it all. Now, they look to cement themselves as top-tier champions.

The school is hosting a sendoff ceremony Saturday morning as the team makes the journey to Gillette Stadium. It’s a 12:30 kickoff Saturday afternoon against St. John’s Prep, who is 10-2 this season.