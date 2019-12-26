Western Massachusetts’ dry stretch to come to an end

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has enjoyed some very mild weather over the past few weeks and there’s a reason why we’ve been so dry.

You can thank a broad area of high pressure that has seemingly stalled over the northeast. High pressure causes air to sink, and therefore dry out as it reaches the surface.

When we have dry skies, it allows more warming from the sun, allowing for the much warmer-than-normal start to winter.

We haven’t seen a drop of snow since December 17th, when 1.2 inches fell at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Before that, another 1.2 inches on December 11. Then before that, our significant winter storm. 5 inches fell the last day, after 8 inches on December 2, and 6.5 inches on December 1. Giving a total over 19 inches of snow. But we aren’t going to be quiet for much longer.

We’re facing a risk of a wintry mix in some spots of Western Massachusetts as we cool down and rain changes to a mix Sunday night. We might not all see it, but some could.

It’s likely that more of us will see a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday, but remember when it comes to snow, forecast accumulations are not best until less than 24 hours out from the start of it. That means it is much too early to tell whether anything will stick.