Concert fundraiser benefits Caritas Cancer Center

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Saturday night concert will directly benefit patients at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center in Springfield.

Western Massachusetts entertainers, familiar to audiences during summer community concerts entertained hundreds Saturday evening at Crestview Country Club in Agawam.

The Great Pretenders, as they’re called, have raised thousands of dollars over the years. Money that goes directly to helping the families of the cancer center’s breast cancer unit pay their bills.

Sister Mary Caritas told 22News, money raised at these concerts go directly to what’s known as the Patient Fund.

“This is for people who depend on public transportation after treatment, you shouldn’t have someone take a bus home,” said Caritas. “This money will provide taxi service to bring people back home.”

The Great Pretenders have scheduled a second show for 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Crestview Country Club.

100 tickets for the concert remain unsold. To reserve your ticket to this fundraiser for patients at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center, call this number 1-413-977-3019.