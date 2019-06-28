Western Massachusetts experienced below average temperatures in May

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the end of June and it has really warmed up here in western Massachusetts this week.

The average global temperature in May was 1.53 degrees above the 20th century average of 58.6 degrees, making it the 4th warmest May on record.

While a number of areas across the globe experienced above average temperatures, cooler than average temperatures occurred across parts of the northern Hemisphere including the United States.

Here in western Massachusetts, we experienced a number of days with below average temperatures during the month of May.

It may have been on the cooler side for us last month but right now we’re experiencing summer heat with highs in the upper 80’s.