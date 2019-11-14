Western Massachusetts experiencing record-breaking temperatures

1  of  2
(WWLP) – For the second day in a row, western Massachusetts residents had to deal with an extremely cold morning.

Thursday’s 12-degree morning broke the record at Westover for the lowest temperature for this date, beating the old record of 15 degrees.

People in downtown Springfield were bundled up with heavy winter coats, hats, gloves, and scarves

One woman 22News spoke with said she’s not a fan of the cold but knows how to handle it.

“I like being outside. I like enjoying the sun but that’s very hard to do when it doesn’t warm up. I try to wear as many layers as possible, bust out the winter coat and the gloves and try to keep everyone as warm as possible.”

-Jenna Lebowitz

