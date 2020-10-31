Western Massachusetts families celebrate Halloween safely

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People in western Massachusetts are still celebrating Halloween just a little differently this year because of safety concerns.

Mayor William Sapelli of Agawam urged that if residents are participating to stay within their own neighborhoods and do not go to homes with no lights on.

22News spoke with one Agawam family about their Halloween celebrations.

“We were nervous they were going to shut it down like they shut many things down this year, but they kept it open,” said Mike Govoni of Agawam. “We will do the distancing, we will follow the rules, good Lord willing we will have a great time.”

The CDC is urging residents to avoid direct contact with other people while trick-or-treating and passing out candy. And remember, a Halloween mask is not the same as a protective cloth mask so it’s important to wear both.

