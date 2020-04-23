Western Massachusetts food pantries seeing larger crowds due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local food pantry saw an almost five percent increase in just one week in the number of people they serve.

Oasis Food Pantry typically serves 500 people during their weekly food distribution. But last week that number grew to a little more than 2,300 people. The number of people needing food was so many that Springfield Police said they had to move to a larger location for their distribution.

They’re now working out of the Central High School parking lot. The distribution will operate like a drive through with volunteers putting the food into the trunks of cars that show up.

Their next food distribution is tomorrow from noon to 6 p.m. The executive director says cars start lining up as early as 8 a.m.

Oasis Food Pantry regularly serves 3,000 families on a weekly basis with their various food distribution programs on top of the Friday pantry.

They’ve received donations from Springfield fire. They mainly get their food from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts but If you want to donate food or have any questions about the pantry call 413-505-4574.

The director wants to emphasize that they do not take any personal information of those who come by to get food.