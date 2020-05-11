Western Massachusetts golf courses reopen with new safety guidelines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tee it high and let it fly, golf is back in Massachusetts but the links will look a lot differently this season.

In order to ensure player safety, many restrictions have been put in place that includes foam borders that prevent players from having to reach in the hole to grab their golf balls and no golf carts well for most people.

Governor Charlie Baker originally banned them completely from courses but now some players will be able to use them. The carts can only be used by someone with a disability and they also must provide the necessary documentation to whoever is running the course.

No other golfer or staff member is allowed in the cart. The carts must be cleaned and sanitized by the course staff after every use. Chicopee Country Club opened for the season Monday morning. Course Director Mike O’Neill told 22News what he thinks this season the season will be like considering all the restrictions.

“As things loosen up hopefully it’ll get better,” said O’Neill. “A lot of outings that would be taking place now or in the next month or two have been postponed to the fall so we hope things will get a little back to normal in the coming months. We’re just happy to be playing at this point.”

Going from one socially distanced sport to another, tennis players want to see the Baker administration unlock their courts, too.

An online petition called “Please Let Massachusetts Play Tennis!” has received more than 1,300 signatures.

In the petition, players suggest wearing masks and banning players from congregating as new ways to safely play.