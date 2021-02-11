Western Massachusetts health centers aim to educate communities of color on vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local health centers are attempting to address racial inequities in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

They want to educate their patients and communities about the vaccine, there is still a lot of hesitancy about it. Then, they plan to vaccinate people, which will be a massive undertaking.

Community health centers across the state are preparing for one of the biggest public health efforts vaccinating the public against COVID-19. There are 52 of them in Massachusetts that will help a combined 1 million patients, that’s 1 in 7 people in Massachusetts.

The state officials realize that health centers will be vital in mass vaccination, especially when a larger number of people are eligible so they are preparing now. But they already have a vital role, educating the community on the vaccine, specifically in communities of color.

“Your local community health center understands that you have a lot of questions and concerns, and they want to hear what’s on your mind,” said Michael Curry, president and CEO of League of Community Health Centers. “Our staff also wants to share what we know about the vaccine and what your doctors and nurses are recommending for even their own patients and families.”

Locally, we have community health centers in Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. Holyoke Health Center is already offering vaccines for those 75 years and older. You can make an appointment through their website.

There are still a number of questions regarding how much supply will be available for health centers.

Governor Baker says it will be addressed when the state has more vaccines.