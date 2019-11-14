1  of  3
Breaking News
One person shot on Federal St. in Springfield Third arrest made in Roosevelt Avenue home invasion in Springfield Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Are Holyoke public schools making the grade?

Western Massachusetts high school students experience mock stock market

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts played host Thursday to the largest single-day student stock market competition in North America.

The Cedars Banquet Hall in Springfield was transformed into a mock New York Stock Exchange, where 600 students from 20 western Massachusetts schools won and lost money trading real and fictitious stocks.

Their goal was to build the biggest portfolio during a frantic few hours.

Alexis Bettencourt, a senior at Pathfinder Regional Technical High School told 22News, “I definitely know how important the stock market is, especially globally, and economically. We learned how much one little financial company can either make you super-rich or make you lose everything.”

This is the fourteenth year Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts has been making students financially savvy in this fashion.

Springfield is the birthplace of the Junior Achievement concept, and this year is observing it’s centennial, having been founded in the city of homes back in 1919.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories