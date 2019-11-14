Western Massachusetts high school students experience mock stock market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts played host Thursday to the largest single-day student stock market competition in North America.

The Cedars Banquet Hall in Springfield was transformed into a mock New York Stock Exchange, where 600 students from 20 western Massachusetts schools won and lost money trading real and fictitious stocks.

Their goal was to build the biggest portfolio during a frantic few hours.

Alexis Bettencourt, a senior at Pathfinder Regional Technical High School told 22News, “I definitely know how important the stock market is, especially globally, and economically. We learned how much one little financial company can either make you super-rich or make you lose everything.”

This is the fourteenth year Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts has been making students financially savvy in this fashion.

Springfield is the birthplace of the Junior Achievement concept, and this year is observing it’s centennial, having been founded in the city of homes back in 1919.