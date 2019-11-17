Western Massachusetts hits record low temperature

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s unusually cold outside Sunday morning and we actually set a new record low temperature.

At around 5:00 a.m., we hit a record low temperature of 14 degrees.

The previous record was 16 degrees set in 1967 at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. People going outside this morning should be prepared to layer up.

They also said people should only really need one pair of socks if they’re thick enough.

We spoke with a winter gear expert at Eastern Mountain Sports who told us that people should wear one thick base layer made of wool material, a down jacket and then a hard shell over that to keep in the warmth and protect from the elements.

But also, be aware if you’re walking your dog this morning, of how the cold may impact them. It is against the law to tie your dog outside for more than 15 minutes. in cold weather. The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends getting a sweater or dog coat if your pet seems bothered by the temperature.