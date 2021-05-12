Western Massachusetts homes sales, prices continue to increase during pandemic

(WWLP) – If you are looking to sell your home, now is the time to do it.

Carrie Blair at Keller Williams Realty of Pioneer Valley says it’s a seller’s market. There are plenty of buyers, but not enough homes for sale, creating competition for buyers when putting in an offer.

“They can expect that they are going to get top dollar at this point for their home,” said Blair. “But it still doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t prepare their home to be competitive with other homes.”

According to the latest home sales report in western Massachusetts, home sale prices are still climbing in comparison to last year. The average cost for homes in Hampden and Franklin County is going for more than $250,000.

Blair says that sellers should expect plenty of bids. But, the highest offer isn’t necessarily always going to be the one picked.

“You really need an agent to decipher between the bids because it is not always money that makes the selling point,” said Blair. “It could be anything from waiving inspections, people talking about appraisal gaps, waiving appraisals.”

As for people wanting to sell on their own, Blair says this is the year to work with a realtor so you get the best price for your house.