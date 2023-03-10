CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Labor Federation hosted a legislative breakfast in Chicopee on Friday. The event gave union leaders a chance to voice their concerns to state lawmakers.

This annual breakfast featured thirteen state senators and representatives, along with city councilors, school committee members, and mayors from various communities. The goal was to highlight a range of issues from debt free higher education and accessible healthcare to economic justice for the state’s farmworkers.

“If you look at the national picture, it’s kind of sad overall, but in Massachusetts I think we have a real opportunity to make things better. We have in the past and I think we will in the future,” expressed Jeff Jones, President of the Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation.

Labor advocates have some new allies on Beacon Hill, as both Governor Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell have vowed to support the states working class.