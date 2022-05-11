SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Law enforcement from across western Massachusetts gathered Wednesday to mark the start of National Police week.

A ceremony was held Wednesday at the police memorial site at the Western Massachusetts Police Academy on the campus of STCC. Men and women in blue paid respects to those that have died in the line of duty.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood spoke of three fellow officers that made the ultimate sacrifice during her tenure on the force, Officers Alain Beauregard, Michael Schiavana and Kevin Ambrose.

She said this event is important to the newest officers, to teach them they will never be forgotten.

“I think when they see us out here and they see those of us who have been on the job 20, 30, 40 years still remembering and bring it to their attention. I think it hits home, it hits home,” said Clapprood.

Last year, more than 600 police officers died in the line of duty nationwide.