Western Massachusetts man remembers his role in Apollo 11’s first landing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On July 20, 1969, astronauts landed on the moon for the first time.

One current western Massachusetts resident was a major part of Apollo 11. Don Wise was a part of NASA’s Apollo Lunar Exploration Office in the 1960s, and he was there when astronauts first reached the moon.

Don is a geologist who taught at Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania before taking a leave of absence to work with NASA.

He was studying the origin of the moon, which led him to work at NASA starting in 1968. He recalled the moment right before astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the lunar surface.

What they described looking out the window is that they are in a flank of a certain crater of which there is only one in that area and from the shadow we knew where they were and the engineer said no no no and I said do it so when they cracked that hatch, that’s where they were. So there was excitement. Don Wise

Even though Wise technically retired in 1992, he is still involved in the research. Saturday is the 50th anniversary of when astronauts first landed on the moon.