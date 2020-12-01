Western Massachusetts organizations seeking help from the community on Giving Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Giving Tuesday and many local organizations are seeking the help of their community during this time.

Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving where many people work to transform their communities by donating to non-profit organizations.

Girls Inc of the Valley, a local organization that promotes academics, healthy living, and life skills for young women, is launching a virtual fundraiser to support their operations.

They’ve created learning pods for remote learning and funds will go toward advancing the education of girls.

“It all comes down to our community just supporting the mission of Girls Inc of the Valley and really believing that our girls need this level of support,” Xiomara Delobato Girls Inc of the Valley Board Member said.

Donations to their organization go towards healthy food, activity supplies kits, college application fees, and new technology for the girls.

The Springfield Jewish Community Center also launched a $500,000 fundraising effort recently called the “Reimagine Campaign” to help raise money for their community programs and center. Closing during the first part of the pandemic had an impact on their financial situation.

“Giving Tuesday perfectly coincided with a campaign we just started to try and sustain ourselves during and going forth in the pandemic and so Giving Tuesday really means a lot to me. I know there’s 500 some odd non-profits in the valley,” said Seth Stutman, Springfield Jewish Community Center Membership and Marketing Director.

“We know that these services are really important to give to our community. Things that we do for our adult community, our special needs community, the health and wellness that we provide. So we need to raise money so that we can keep our doors open,” Stutman added.

The JCC serves more than a thousand special needs families and children with their services. They also offer physical wellness programs for people of all ages.