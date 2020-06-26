Western Massachusetts parents react to state’s back-to-school plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state announced guidelines outlining what school might look like for teachers and students in the fall causing parents to be confused and a little worried.

“If she does come home with the sniffles do we need to go get tested? Do we need to quarantine? What do we need to do, are we all affected?” asked Ashley Batlle, a Holyoke resident.

These are questions all parents will soon be asking in just two months when school resumes.

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has instructed educators to prepare for three possible scenarios: A full return to school, a mix of in-person and remote learning, or exclusive remote learning.

“Honestly it hurts to know that there are going to be such big changes to something that we never expected was going to end up happening for them in school but it’s a way to keep them safe a little bit safer,” said Batlle.

Those in-person protocols will require the reconfiguration of classrooms, like desks being spaced at least three feet apart. All adults and students in second grade and above will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Time for “mask breaks” will be built in throughout the day. Students will likely stay in their classrooms for breakfast and lunch.

You can find the state’s full back to school guidelines here.