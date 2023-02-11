CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee will break ground on a new facility at Westover Air Base on Saturday.

Chicopee is building a dog park at the base honoring post-9/11 veterans and service dogs. It’s a collaboration between Veterans Services and Chicopee Parks and Recreation. This park represents Chicopee’s commitment to supporting veterans and service dogs and providing a place for reflection and community gathering, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee.

Planning for the project began years ago and funding was secured from the Baker Administration in a 2021 Federal Grant. The city was awarded $415,000, one of 10 projects to split five million.

The initial plans included a seven-acre park that will include walking trails, nature play, and fitness areas alongside the off-leash dog park. It will be located at the Westover Industrial Gate Park at the corner of Westover Road and Honeysuckle Drive.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, and the public is invited, along with your dogs. The ceremony will have remarks from city officials, representatives from local veteran organizations, and special guests.