Western Massachusetts Red Cross assisting Hurricane Dorian victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Dorian is leaving a path of destruction as it moves through the Atlantic but agencies like the Red Cross are assisting the victims of the hurricane.

The Red Cross sent resources about a week ago to the southern United States to prepare for the hurricane to hit.

The western Massachusetts chapter of the Red Cross has ten volunteers that have joined other Red Cross volunteers in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolina’s. They are helping run shelters and will be deployed to different areas as storm damage is assessed.

Disaster Program Manager of the Western Massachusetts Red Cross Mary Nathan told 22News how the volunteers will be helping.

“People are evacuated ahead of the storm so someone needs to open the shelters and be taken care of,” Nathan explained. “Once the storm has passed we have disaster assessment volunteers that will quickly asses the impact and they will call for more volunteers depending what the outcomes are.”

The Red Cross’s international chapter has 200 volunteers in the Bahamas.

They are helping supply food, water, and medicine, which are the most urgent needs right now.